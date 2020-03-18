Hawks bust man for helping 'dangerous robbers to escape'

The Hawks have arrested a 40-year-old man from Whittlesea, in the Eastern Cape, for aiding and abetting four dangerous suspects who escaped from custody.

Provincial spokesperson Capt Anelisa Ngcakani said the suspects escaped on the way to court earlier in March.

Patrick Mshudulu of Dongwe village was arrested on Monday.

“Investigators discovered that Mshudulu had allegedly assisted Lundi Mzimkhulu, 33, Mzuvukile Shadrack Mzimkulu, 32, Odwa Siqhanqalala, 29, and Mbeko Stuurman, 33.

“They overpowered two police officers, seized their firearms and used their police van to escape. The police vehicle was later found abandoned in Dongwe location,” said Ngcakani.