Hawks bust man for helping 'dangerous robbers to escape'
The Hawks have arrested a 40-year-old man from Whittlesea, in the Eastern Cape, for aiding and abetting four dangerous suspects who escaped from custody.
Provincial spokesperson Capt Anelisa Ngcakani said the suspects escaped on the way to court earlier in March.
Patrick Mshudulu of Dongwe village was arrested on Monday.
“Investigators discovered that Mshudulu had allegedly assisted Lundi Mzimkhulu, 33, Mzuvukile Shadrack Mzimkulu, 32, Odwa Siqhanqalala, 29, and Mbeko Stuurman, 33.
“They overpowered two police officers, seized their firearms and used their police van to escape. The police vehicle was later found abandoned in Dongwe location,” said Ngcakani.
Mzimkhulu, Siqhanqalala and Mzimkulu were initially arrested in November 2018 for allegedly taking part in a cash-in-transit heist at Whittlesea.
“They allegedly robbed at gunpoint a security cash van of a substantial amount of money. The investigating team managed to arrest all three accused later that same day and recovered the stolen money and two firearms,” said Ngcakani.
Following their escape, Mzimkulu was rearrested on March 12. Siqhanqalala handed himself over on the same day to the Whittlesea police station. Police recovered one handgun stolen from police during the escape.
The Hawks investigation team is still searching for Mzimkhulu. Stuurman, who was initially arrested in connection with an alleged rape, is also still at large.
Mshudulu was released on warning. His next court appearance for helping a prisoner to escape will be on April 15.
Mzimkulu and Siqhanqalala are set to appear in the same court on April 29 for escaping from lawful custody, robbery and theft of firearms.