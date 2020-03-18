South Africa

IN QUOTES | Mogoeng Mogoeng on judiciary measures for Covid-19

18 March 2020 - 08:46 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said on Tuesday that SA's courts would remain open and precautions would be taken to prevent infection. This may change if millions of people become infected with the coronavirus.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Mary-Ann Palmer

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says SA courts will not shut down because of Covid-19 ... yet.

Briefing the media on Tuesday, Mogoeng said extensive measures have been being taken by the judiciary to deal with the virus.

Here are five quotes from his briefing.

Numbers limited

“Courts will run as normal, except the limit will not be exceeded, people will be represented. We do not know how long this will last. Whatever we have to do needs to be sustainable for court operations.”

Disinfected

“Courtrooms, cells and detention facilities, offices, lifts, vehicles, biometrics ... will be disinfected at least twice a day during working hours.”

Necessary resources

“It is imperative that all court buildings have the necessary resources to maintain a hygienic environment, such as running water, sanitisers, toilet paper, soap in the bathrooms, gloves and masks for court officials, as well as inmates.”

God save SA

“What we must never forget is our national anthem. Our national anthem is a call to prayer and so is the preamble of our constitution. It, among others, says God protect South Africa.”

Pray in groups

“My call is to all those who can pray to see it as an absolute necessity to do so today. Go out in groups that do not exceed 70. With prayer nothing is impossible. You know the potency of what I am imploring you to do”

