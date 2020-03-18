Teachers' union demands shutdown from today

The country's largest teacher union, the South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu), has demanded that provincial education departments allow teachers to go on leave from 11am today instead of on Friday.

In a statement, Sadtu's general secretary, Mugwena Maluleke, slammed the heads of provincial education departments for issuing circulars instructing teachers to remain at schools until Friday.

He said President Cyril Ramaphosa had pronounced that schools should close today.

''The confusion caused by the provincial circulars that schools close on March 20 is unacceptable. These circulars are insensitive and inconsiderate.''

He said Sadtu was not consulted on this critical issue, ''which deals with the health of workers in those schools''.

'The HODs [head of departments] cannot overturn or vary the pronouncement by the president. The teachers and education support personnel in schools aren't immune to the virus.''