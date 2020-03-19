South Africa

About '97%' of Covid-19 patients from private sector: Mkhize

19 March 2020 - 21:40 By Naledi Shange
Almost all of the positive coronavirus cases have been diagnosed through the private healthcare system.
Almost all of the positive coronavirus cases have been diagnosed through the private healthcare system.
Image: 123RF/slasny

Health minister Zweli Mkhize is worried about what would happen if the coronavirus started spreading through SA's vulnerable communities.

So far, the virus has mostly hit those who are middle-class citizens who can afford private health care.

“At least 97% of the patients that have been diagnosed have been from the private sector. I don’t remember anyone that really came from a public hospital or public clinic,” said Mkhize.

He was speaking in Pretoria on Thursday at a dialogue hosted by the SA Medical Association, alongside medical doctors who have been dealing with patients who fear they have the illness.

Covid-19: 'We're in hard combat time': Mkhize

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday night that the country was in a "battle" against the coronavirus. He said that previously, the ...
News
9 hours ago

Mkhize said they were considering surveillance of areas where infections could spread. There, they would have health officials embark on “drive-by tests” — spot tests of anyone showing symptoms of the virus.

“This is time to actually have a targeted surveillance where we go to areas where we think there might be risk and be able to assist there,” he said.

He stressed, however, that with the flu season fast approaching, many people could possibly dismiss coronavirus symptoms as normal.

Addressing doctors, Mkhize emphasised that no doctor should be getting ill as a result of being exposed to infected patients. He urged them to exercise caution.

Using the example of two doctors, Mkhize said: “A few days ago, a doctor came from abroad. They were discussing this issue that most of these people were getting infections from Italy and so on and they said, 'Doctor so-and-so, you came from one of those countries.' And they agreed he would go into quarantine.

“He quarantined himself and then did a test. He did it and it came out positive. It was nice because everyone took an immediate precaution and we now need to check if anyone was affected.”

This however, was not the case with the other doctor who possibly spread the virus among his colleagues.

“The other one came back well — he was asymptomatic. He had a little bit of an upper respiratory tract infection and all of a sudden, he went around, he operated, he met with people and so on,” he said.

However, a short while later, he complained that the infection was “irritating me”.

“All of a sudden, he was [tested] positive,” said Mkhize.

Currently, government has around 2,000 people who have been hired as tracers who work on tracing people who have possibly been in contact with those who have tested positive for the virus.

Mkhize said the country needed to ready itself to test thousands of people per day.

READ MORE:

Covid-19 wrap: About '97%' of Covid-19 patients from private sector: Mkhize

Health minister Zweli Mkhize is worried about what would happen if the coronavirus started spreading through SA's vulnerable communities.
News
12 hours ago

WATCH | Somizi gets tested for Covid-19, expresses concern about the cost

Somizi was tested for the coronavirus and expressed concern about the virus and how much it cost to be tested
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 1,700 trapped on Cape Town cruise ship in Covid-19 drama South Africa
  2. 'Selfish and wasteful' shoppers clear shelves of food and supplies Consumer Live
  3. Covid-19 infections in SA climb to 116 South Africa
  4. Grade R girl tests positive: Richards Bay school in lockdown South Africa
  5. Swaddled baby found dead with dummy in mouth, mother in custody South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
Cape Town's Covid-19 prevention measures kick in as buses sprayed with ...
X