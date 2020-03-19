SA's first Covid-19 patients 'recovering well': Mkhize

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said those South Africans who were tested for the coronavirus are recovering well.

“We are pleased to also inform the public that we are now seeing recoveries of previously reported Covid-19 cases. We are in the process of conducting further confirmation tests and medical examinations then we formally inform the public on the numbers of recoveries. At this stage, most of the patients are recovering well.”

There are now 150 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in SA, while the number of local transmissions of the coronavirus is rising, according to health department data.

Announcing this number to the nation on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the increase — up 34 from Wednesday’s number — was “concerning because that already tells us if you extrapolate that it could start rising in greater numbers”.

He said the rise reinforced the government’s call for social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.