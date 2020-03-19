South Africa

Covid-19 live updates: Johannesburg closes public facilities

19 March 2020 - 10:50 By TimesLIVE
Buses are sprayed at the Cape Town Bus Terminus in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 on March 18 2020. ​
Buses are sprayed at the Cape Town Bus Terminus in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 on March 18 2020. ​
Image: Esa Alexander

Hotel offers self-isolation rooms for South Africans returning from abroad

With fights stopped and tourist visas revoked, a Cape Town hotel has made a last-minute attempt to fill its beds.

As South Africans make their way home, Doubletree Hilton in Woodstock saw a lifeline that could keep the lights on at least for the next 14 days.

Its largest rooms are now being sold at a discount as “self-isolation units” for South Africans returning from abroad.

Joburg shuts zoo, stadiums, theatres

Johannesburg has cancelled all events approved by the city after a mayoral committee meeting on coronavirus interventions.

The city has also closed some of its public facilities.

Government is putting the following measures in place to fight Covid-19

Malema tells business leaders to put human lives ahead of profit

EFF leader Julius Malema has called on business leaders not to monetise the Covid-19 crisis.

Speaking after a meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and the leaders of political parties represented in parliament in Cape Town on Wednesday, Malema said business leaders should put human lives first instead of trying to make money.

“We don’t want to see anyone taking advantage during this disaster, trying to steal from the poorest of the poor,” said Malema.

A man wearing a protective face mask and gloves leaves Snappy Snaps near Leicester Square tube station as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in London, Britain, on March 18 2020.
A man wearing a protective face mask and gloves leaves Snappy Snaps near Leicester Square tube station as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in London, Britain, on March 18 2020.
Image: REUTERS/John Sibley

Should you throw in the towel?

In these trying times, maintaining sanity in the form of self-care is crucial and for many this includes hitting the gym: a technically confined public space rife with potential infection by virtue of everyone sweating on everything.

So is it time to throw in the towel or can fitness fanatics continue to exercise without fear? A few of SA's major gyms attempt to set the record straight.

Italy reports 475 new deaths, highest one-day toll of any nation

Italy on Wednesday reported 475 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, the highest one-day official toll of any nation since the first case was detected in China late last year.

Total deaths in Italy have reached 2,978, more than half of all the cases recorded outside China, while the number of infections stood at 35,713.

Coronavirus keeps 500 million people home around the world

Some 500 million people have been subject to lockdown measures around the world because of the coronavirus outbreak that started in China and has quickly ballooned globally, according to an AFP count.

From China to the Czech Republic to Venezuela, governments have told their citizens to stay indoors to try to slow the spread of the pandemic.

Here are the populations affected.

WATCH | Ramaphosa laughing at Malema's threat to nationalise hospitals is everything

A video of President Cyril Ramaphosa laughing while EFF leader Julius Malema threatened to nationalise private hospitals has provided South Africans with some light relief.

The video was taken on Wednesday morning during a media briefing which followed a meeting between Ramaphosa and leaders of opposition parties.

Some made light of Ramaphosa's reaction. Others felt Malema made a serious point.

SA Fashion Week to be digital

To curtail the spread of Covid-19, SA Fashion Week is switching to a digital-only showcase.

"We are swiftly moving to our Plan B for the upcoming Spring/Summer 2020 showcase: a climate-friendly, green-friendly, Covid-19 respectful, digital-only SA Fashion Week," read part of the statement from SAFW. 

Second UCT staff member tests positive for Covid-19

After shutting its doors on Monday in the wake of a staff member testing positive for Covid-19, the University of Cape Town confirmed on Thursday that a second positive case has been identified.

According to Elijah Moholola, speaking on behalf of UCT, “The staff member is now in self isolation for the next two weeks under supervision from the national department of health”.

The statue of Christ the Redeemer is lit up in the flags of the countries affected by the coronavirus outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on March 18 2020.
The statue of Christ the Redeemer is lit up in the flags of the countries affected by the coronavirus outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on March 18 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

'We don't feel safe': Gauteng doctors on the front line against coronavirus

“I don’t feel safe as a doctor. The practice we are working from is [near] OR Tambo [International Airport] and a lot of the patients we see on a daily basis work at the airport.”

These are the words of a medical practitioner who works at a public hospital, where tests are done to detect Covid-19. She and other doctors TimesLIVE spoke to did not want to be named, fearing reprisal.

Nigeria bans entry to arrivals from 13 countries to combat coronavirus

Nigeria will from Saturday ban entry to arrivals from 13 of the countries worst affected by the coronavirus epidemic, the minister of interior said on Wednesday.

All the countries on the list, which includes the US, Britain, Germany, China, Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan, have reported more than 1,000 coronavirus cases.

Cruise ship free to sail from Cape Town after quarantine is lifted

Transnet has lifted the Covid-19 quarantine on two ships at Cape Town harbour, which are now free to depart.

More than 1,700 passengers and crew spent four days stuck aboard the Italian-flagged cruise ship AIDAmira pending screening tests on six passengers.

Coronavirus shuts down Cardi B SA gig

Cardi B's concert in SA has become the latest event to be postponed amid restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in SA.

The news was announced by concert organisers Castle Lite on Wednesday.

How to get #datafree information on coronavirus in SA

A cloud technology company is providing South Africans with no-data-cost access to the SA coronavirus website.

BiNu announced that its #datafree access will provide citizens with the latest information, resources and stats on the pandemic. This will counteract false information that is circulating.

Nando's weighs in on coronavirus with swipe at KFC: 'Finger licking good isn't good'

Fast food chain Nando's is on top of its game when it comes to current affairs.

It took to Twitter on Wednesday to call on customers to practice good hygiene by regularly washing their hands.

It did so in true Nando's style, with a pinch of wit and, of course, shade for its competitor, KFC, whose slogan is, “It's finger lickin' good”.

So, Pastor Mboro says God told him about coronavirus in 2019

Incredible Happenings Ministry leader Paseka “Pastor Mboro” Motsoeneng says God told him in 2019 that there would be an outbreak this year.

In a video shared on his Prophet Mboro Times Facebook page, Mboro said he prophesied about Covid-19 last year, after receiving a message from God.

“God said to me that this outbreak will happen this year, so it didn't take me by surprise, we've been preparing and praying.

MORE

Covid-19 and SA: How the numbers have risen

As government tightens measures to slow the spread of coronavirus in SA, the health ministry on Wednesday morning announced a spike in the number of ...
News
3 hours ago

Virus may survive in air for three hours, on surfaces for three days

Coronavirus could survive in the air for up to three hours, suggests a study​​​. And the  findings are very bad news for medical staff on the ...
News
4 hours ago

Covid-19: Here's why wearing gloves is not ideal & handwashing is best

'Why are cashiers not given gloves?'
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. 1,700 trapped on Cape Town cruise ship in Covid-19 drama South Africa
  2. 'Selfish and wasteful' shoppers clear shelves of food and supplies Consumer Live
  3. Grade R girl tests positive: Richards Bay school in lockdown South Africa
  4. Covid-19 infections in SA climb to 116 South Africa
  5. Swaddled baby found dead with dummy in mouth, mother in custody South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
Cape Town's Covid-19 prevention measures kick in as buses sprayed with ...
X