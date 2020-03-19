Covid-19 live updates: Johannesburg closes public facilities
Hotel offers self-isolation rooms for South Africans returning from abroad
With fights stopped and tourist visas revoked, a Cape Town hotel has made a last-minute attempt to fill its beds.
As South Africans make their way home, Doubletree Hilton in Woodstock saw a lifeline that could keep the lights on at least for the next 14 days.
Its largest rooms are now being sold at a discount as “self-isolation units” for South Africans returning from abroad.
Joburg shuts zoo, stadiums, theatres
Johannesburg has cancelled all events approved by the city after a mayoral committee meeting on coronavirus interventions.
The city has also closed some of its public facilities.
Government is putting the following measures in place to fight Covid-19
To #FightCOVID19, new regulations have been put in place. No person suspected or confirmed to have #CoronavirusInSA may refuse medical exams, quarantine or treatment. pic.twitter.com/2hUN2C4wMk— National Health Insurance - NHI (@NationalNhi) March 19, 2020
Under new regulations to #FightCOVID19, one may not sell or dispense alcohol between 6pm and 9am Monday - Saturday; 1pm and 9am on Sundays and public holidays. Remember, noncompliance could result in a fine or prosecution. #CoronavirusInSA pic.twitter.com/gfoK76rYmP— National Health Insurance - NHI (@NationalNhi) March 19, 2020
All public visits to correctional centres have been suspended for 30 days to #FightCOVID19 #CoronavirusInSA . This may be extended depending on the spread of the virus. pic.twitter.com/n2BBPacp47— National Health Insurance - NHI (@NationalNhi) March 19, 2020
Early Childhood Development Centres are closed until April 15 as we #FightCOVID19 #CoronavirusInSA pic.twitter.com/mGeJIFm4dC— National Health Insurance - NHI (@NationalNhi) March 19, 2020
While keeping those fingers away from your eyes, nose and mouth, also be aware of what they're typing🤳. Sharing fake news about #CoronavirusInSA #CoronaVirusUpdate could get you fined or prosecuted. Let's share credible info to help #FightCOVID19 . Links in comment below👇 pic.twitter.com/MdD82PQxmw— National Health Insurance - NHI (@NationalNhi) March 19, 2020
To #FightCOVID19, public gatherings have been restricted to under 100 people #CoronavirusInSA #CoronaVirusUpdate pic.twitter.com/VMRtRpu79P— National Health Insurance - NHI (@NationalNhi) March 19, 2020
Government is putting the following measures in place to #FightCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/DL7Gc68tcl— National Health Insurance - NHI (@NationalNhi) March 19, 2020
Malema tells business leaders to put human lives ahead of profit
EFF leader Julius Malema has called on business leaders not to monetise the Covid-19 crisis.
Speaking after a meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and the leaders of political parties represented in parliament in Cape Town on Wednesday, Malema said business leaders should put human lives first instead of trying to make money.
“We don’t want to see anyone taking advantage during this disaster, trying to steal from the poorest of the poor,” said Malema.
Should you throw in the towel?
In these trying times, maintaining sanity in the form of self-care is crucial and for many this includes hitting the gym: a technically confined public space rife with potential infection by virtue of everyone sweating on everything.
So is it time to throw in the towel or can fitness fanatics continue to exercise without fear? A few of SA's major gyms attempt to set the record straight.
Italy reports 475 new deaths, highest one-day toll of any nation
Italy on Wednesday reported 475 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, the highest one-day official toll of any nation since the first case was detected in China late last year.
Total deaths in Italy have reached 2,978, more than half of all the cases recorded outside China, while the number of infections stood at 35,713.
Coronavirus keeps 500 million people home around the world
Some 500 million people have been subject to lockdown measures around the world because of the coronavirus outbreak that started in China and has quickly ballooned globally, according to an AFP count.
From China to the Czech Republic to Venezuela, governments have told their citizens to stay indoors to try to slow the spread of the pandemic.
WATCH | Ramaphosa laughing at Malema's threat to nationalise hospitals is everything
A video of President Cyril Ramaphosa laughing while EFF leader Julius Malema threatened to nationalise private hospitals has provided South Africans with some light relief.
The video was taken on Wednesday morning during a media briefing which followed a meeting between Ramaphosa and leaders of opposition parties.
Now he threatens to nationalise hospitals🏥. Cyril cannot stop laughing 🤣🤣🤣🤣@goolammv @AbutiJosef @zanynkosi @kabelodick @PSeretlo @MissSteelo @CharlotteKhuma3 @sharonvdross @somkheleomkhulu pic.twitter.com/Y45g0b4D9S— Gianicos 👌🇿🇦 (@Gianicos1) March 18, 2020
SA Fashion Week to be digital
To curtail the spread of Covid-19, SA Fashion Week is switching to a digital-only showcase.
"We are swiftly moving to our Plan B for the upcoming Spring/Summer 2020 showcase: a climate-friendly, green-friendly, Covid-19 respectful, digital-only SA Fashion Week," read part of the statement from SAFW.
Second UCT staff member tests positive for Covid-19
After shutting its doors on Monday in the wake of a staff member testing positive for Covid-19, the University of Cape Town confirmed on Thursday that a second positive case has been identified.
According to Elijah Moholola, speaking on behalf of UCT, “The staff member is now in self isolation for the next two weeks under supervision from the national department of health”.
'We don't feel safe': Gauteng doctors on the front line against coronavirus
“I don’t feel safe as a doctor. The practice we are working from is [near] OR Tambo [International Airport] and a lot of the patients we see on a daily basis work at the airport.”
These are the words of a medical practitioner who works at a public hospital, where tests are done to detect Covid-19. She and other doctors TimesLIVE spoke to did not want to be named, fearing reprisal.
Nigeria bans entry to arrivals from 13 countries to combat coronavirus
Nigeria will from Saturday ban entry to arrivals from 13 of the countries worst affected by the coronavirus epidemic, the minister of interior said on Wednesday.
All the countries on the list, which includes the US, Britain, Germany, China, Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan, have reported more than 1,000 coronavirus cases.
Cruise ship free to sail from Cape Town after quarantine is lifted
Transnet has lifted the Covid-19 quarantine on two ships at Cape Town harbour, which are now free to depart.
More than 1,700 passengers and crew spent four days stuck aboard the Italian-flagged cruise ship AIDAmira pending screening tests on six passengers.
A supermarket restock last night at 9.30pm after customers cleared the shelves in fear of a lengthy stretch of self-isolation #coronavirus @TimesLIVE @PicknPay @CoronaAfrica @Covid19Sa pic.twitter.com/WKhtvW5L5i— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) March 19, 2020
Coronavirus shuts down Cardi B SA gig
Cardi B's concert in SA has become the latest event to be postponed amid restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in SA.
The news was announced by concert organisers Castle Lite on Wednesday.
How to get #datafree information on coronavirus in SA
A cloud technology company is providing South Africans with no-data-cost access to the SA coronavirus website.
BiNu announced that its #datafree access will provide citizens with the latest information, resources and stats on the pandemic. This will counteract false information that is circulating.
Nando's weighs in on coronavirus with swipe at KFC: 'Finger licking good isn't good'
Fast food chain Nando's is on top of its game when it comes to current affairs.
It took to Twitter on Wednesday to call on customers to practice good hygiene by regularly washing their hands.
It did so in true Nando's style, with a pinch of wit and, of course, shade for its competitor, KFC, whose slogan is, “It's finger lickin' good”.
The power is in our hands, wash them. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ct0rYjVFwE— NandosSA (@NandosSA) March 18, 2020
So, Pastor Mboro says God told him about coronavirus in 2019
Incredible Happenings Ministry leader Paseka “Pastor Mboro” Motsoeneng says God told him in 2019 that there would be an outbreak this year.
In a video shared on his Prophet Mboro Times Facebook page, Mboro said he prophesied about Covid-19 last year, after receiving a message from God.
“God said to me that this outbreak will happen this year, so it didn't take me by surprise, we've been preparing and praying.