Covid-19 live updates: Johannesburg closes public facilities

Hotel offers self-isolation rooms for South Africans returning from abroad

With fights stopped and tourist visas revoked, a Cape Town hotel has made a last-minute attempt to fill its beds.

As South Africans make their way home, Doubletree Hilton in Woodstock saw a lifeline that could keep the lights on at least for the next 14 days.

Its largest rooms are now being sold at a discount as “self-isolation units” for South Africans returning from abroad.