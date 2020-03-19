President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet religious leaders about Covid-19 outbreak
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to meet religious leaders on Thursday morning to “reinforce the national response” after the Covid-19 outbreak.
The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Tshwane.
Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said the meeting was part of a series of consultations Ramaphosa was undertaking with leaders across various sectors to ensure that the national effort to combat and contain the virus is inclusive.
“Religious leaders have previously expressed support for President Ramaphosa’s championing social compacts, in which various sectors of society and government work together to develop solutions to challenges facing the nation,” Diko said.
Ramaphosa declared Covid-19 a national disaster on Sunday. He implemented bans and restrictions regarding schools, universities, prisons, visas, travel and group gatherings.
Churches across the country have indicated they would discontinue services in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.
The Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, led by Shepherd Bushiri, has postponed all church services until further notice.
Rhema Bible Church North has also suspended its Sunday church gatherings.
The Zion Christian Church (ZCC) said it would halt events, including its annual Easter pilgrimage held at its headquarters in Moria, Limpopo.
Two of Mzansi's biggest gospel shows, Joyous Celebration's annual concert and Benjamin Dube's Spirit of Praise, have also been postponed.