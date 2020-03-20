MTN: 1GB data cost will drop to R99

Monthly prepaid data bundles of 1GB and below from MTN SA will, from April, cost from 25% to 50% less.

On Friday MTN said from next month the 1GB monthly bundle will decrease by 33% to R99.

“This continues the work MTN SA has done to improve the affordability of data for its customers, having already brought the effective rate of data on its network down by 76% between February 2017 and February 2020,” said the company.

A week ago, its rival Vodacom announced it had reached an agreement with the country’s competition watchdog to reduce its mobile data prices, including cutting the cost of its 1GB monthly bundle from R149 to “no more than” R99, a 34% reduction, from April 1.

Both companies participated in the Competition Commission's Data Service Market Inquiry earlier this year.