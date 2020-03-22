South Africa

Alcohol can be sold until 6pm on Saturdays - except on public holidays

22 March 2020 - 10:23 By TimesLIVE
The sale of liquor is only permitted between 9am and 6pm on weekdays and Saturdays. On Sundays and public holidays, the hours are 9am to 1pm.
The sale of liquor is only permitted between 9am and 6pm on weekdays and Saturdays. On Sundays and public holidays, the hours are 9am to 1pm.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

Government has moved to clarify the ban on booze sales, particularly on Saturdays.

The ministries of police and tourism said in a statement they have, over the first weekend after the gazetting of the Covid-19 Disaster Management Regulations, “identified and acknowledged the urgent need to simplify the interpretation and implementation of the regulations”.

Appealing for co-operation from the public as well as businesses, the ministries said owners or managers who flouted the law would be charged.

The rules now state that the sale of liquor is only permitted between 9am and 6pm on weekdays and Saturdays.

On Sundays and public holidays, the hours are 9am to 1pm.

With this past Saturday being a public holiday (Human Rights Day), the sale of liquor should have stopped at 1pm.

Supermarkets are affected by the regulations too — which also limit the number of people on the premises.

“Restaurants, hotels and grocery stores with licences to sell liquor, must then stop selling liquor as per the time restrictions, but may operate beyond those hours to sell and/or serve food with absolutely no liquor,” said the ministries. “The condition with staying open after the 18h00 and 13h00 deadline, is that the people on the premises must be 50 or less, including the staff.”

On-consumption establishments selling liquor only, such as taverns, may not continue doing business after the specified hours.

The public is also reminded that drinking in public is a criminal offence: “Police have been instructed to take decisive action against this practice, including activities such as street bashes.”

MORE

Port Elizabeth club fined for selling booze after 6pm despite ban

Nelson Mandela Bay Metro police have fined a nightclub R2,500 for selling alcohol after 6pm.
News
19 hours ago

Liquor ban will help combat crime: Bheki Cele on Covid-19's dry weekends

Minister of police Bheki Cele believes the 6pm cut-off for booze sales on weekdays, and 1pm on weekends, will reduce crimes such as murder and rape.
Politics
1 day ago

Reactions pour in to 6pm alcohol sale restriction

Police minister Bheki Cele said the sale of alcohol will be prohibited after 6pm on week days, and 1pm on weekends.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ramaphosa laughing at Malema's threats to nationalise hospitals is ... South Africa
  2. SA's Covid-19 cases up to 240 as the Eastern Cape records its first patient South Africa
  3. Health minister: Covid-19 cases in SA have increased to 202 South Africa
  4. Hotel tycoon Sol Kerzner has died South Africa
  5. Zimbabwe reports first coronavirus case Africa

Latest Videos

Airports, ports and borders: What we know so far about South Africa's travel ban
Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
X