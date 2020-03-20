Reactions pour in to 6pm alcohol sale restriction
Police minister Bheki Cele's announcement of the new legislation which will see the sale of alcohol in shebeens and pubs stop at 6pm has received a number of responses on Twitter.
Cele on Thursday said alcohol will be sold between 9am and 6pm on weekdays, and until 1pm on weekends. He said this law has been enforced under the national disaster steps in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The minister said after 6pm, people were only allowed to consume alcohol from their homes and not in public spaces and in gatherings of more than 100.
“After 6pm, it's complete shutdown when it comes to alcohol. Anyone who consumes alcohol at any other place except their own place, they are liable for any form of punishment.”
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that gatherings of more than 100 people would be prohibited to maintain social distancing and slow the spread of the virus, which has so far affected 150 people in SA.
Here's a glimpse into the responses shared on Twitter after Cele's announcement:
Bheki Cele finally supporting my new year's resolution to quit drinking alcohol. Thank you Ndosi. pic.twitter.com/nNjTg6GwHM— Landless Sihle Ngcamu (@Msihlezin) March 20, 2020
I think Bheki Cele has got it other way round, midweek 1:00 weekend 6:00. pic.twitter.com/ySxv6kM5Lm— Clive Snacker (@Clive10495606) March 20, 2020
Bheki Cele say no more dancing at night clubs with you mouths shut screaming "corona corona"🤣— Donna Motsepe (@Gali5393) March 19, 2020
Situation this afternoon at 17:45 after work😂. People rushing to the bottle stores after hearing from Bheki Cele yesterday #Covid19InSA #CoronavirusInSA pic.twitter.com/bGt3n2Tcpn— DlamsPhila (@DlamsPhila) March 20, 2020
No #BhekiCele formed against us shall prosper ❌ to us aba nga mvanga nobu thini 🥂 pic.twitter.com/yaxFsK90Tf— Xoza_m 💎 (@Xozam1) March 20, 2020
I knew Bheki Cele really didn’t want us to touch alcohol when he said we should drink at our father’s places💔 pic.twitter.com/qsLdn5YDQ6— Xiluva🌸 (@Pali_Dwabz) March 20, 2020
Bheki Cele "Unless you are in your father's place" didnt sit well in my heart💔 pic.twitter.com/qnEfAIIx0r— Sbu Blessing (@Sbu_Blessing) March 19, 2020
Social distancing. Because most people socialise by drinking. So if bars/restaurants/clubs dont have liquor, people wont go in their numbers. They will have to drink, in the words of Bheki Cele, at their father's place. https://t.co/IqqPNDBvNn— Bremersdorp bbz (@pjay005) March 19, 2020
Bheki Cele: 18:00 we’re shutting down all taverns and pubs...— REAL_HOKAGE®️ (@Omps_Nkwe) March 20, 2020
Limpopo at 18:10: https://t.co/O4mrtljoBU