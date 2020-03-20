South Africa

Reactions pour in to 6pm alcohol sale restriction

20 March 2020 - 11:53 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Police minister Bheki Cele this week announced that alcohol will not be sold after 6pm on weekdays as one of the measures taken by the government to halt the coronavirus.
Police minister Bheki Cele's announcement of the new legislation which will see the sale of alcohol in shebeens and pubs stop at 6pm has received a number of responses on Twitter.

Cele on Thursday said alcohol will be sold between 9am and 6pm on weekdays, and until 1pm on weekends. He said this law has been enforced under the national disaster steps in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The minister said after 6pm, people were only allowed to consume alcohol from their homes and not in public spaces and in gatherings of more than 100.

“After 6pm, it's complete shutdown when it comes to alcohol. Anyone who consumes alcohol at any other place except their own place, they are liable for any form of punishment.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that gatherings of more than 100 people would be prohibited to maintain social distancing and slow the spread of the virus, which has so far affected 150 people in SA.

Here's a glimpse into the responses shared on Twitter after Cele's announcement:

