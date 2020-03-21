South Africa

Port Elizabeth club fined for selling booze after 6pm despite ban

21 March 2020 - 17:21 By John Harvey
A nightclub in Central, Port Elizabeth, was fined R2,500 for selling alcohol after 6pm. Stock image.
A nightclub in Central, Port Elizabeth, was fined R2,500 for selling alcohol after 6pm. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com/nitr

Nelson Mandela Bay Metro police have fined a nightclub R2,500 for selling alcohol after 6pm.

Metro Police chief Yolande Faro said the offense was penalised as part of law enforcement patrols focused on law enforcement on Friday night in Central.

The non-compliance fine is in accordance with regulation 8 as published in Government Gazette 43107 that limits the sale, dispensing or transportation of liquor as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Shane Brown, Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s director of disaster management, said this decisive action was indicative of the stern consequences facing individuals disregarding the regulations published as part of the national disaster proclamation.

“We would like to appeal to clergy and funeral directors and families to ensure that no more than 100 people are present at church or funeral services.

“We are working closely with the police to ensure that compliance is enforced. No exceptions will be tolerated,” Brown said.

- DispatchLIVE

MORE

Pets in the clear for Covid-19

You don’t have to worry about catching Covid-19 from one of your pets – this particular strain of the coronavirus has infected hundreds of thousands ...
News
3 hours ago

UCT confirms third case of Covid-19

The University of Cape Town on Saturday confirmed that a third staff member had tested positive for Covid-19.
News
3 hours ago

KZN's latest Covid-19 patient says he is 'feeling good'

One of KwaZulu-Natal's latest Covid-19 patients says he's "feeling good" despite testing positive for the virus on Friday.
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ramaphosa laughing at Malema's threats to nationalise hospitals is ... South Africa
  2. 'I'd rather die than infect anyone else': KZN woman awaiting Covid-19 test ... South Africa
  3. Health minister: Covid-19 cases in SA have increased to 202 South Africa
  4. SA's Covid-19 cases up to 240 as the Eastern Cape records its first patient South Africa
  5. Zimbabwe reports first coronavirus case Africa

Latest Videos

Airports, ports and borders: What we know so far about South Africa's travel ban
Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
X