Port Elizabeth club fined for selling booze after 6pm despite ban

Nelson Mandela Bay Metro police have fined a nightclub R2,500 for selling alcohol after 6pm.

Metro Police chief Yolande Faro said the offense was penalised as part of law enforcement patrols focused on law enforcement on Friday night in Central.

The non-compliance fine is in accordance with regulation 8 as published in Government Gazette 43107 that limits the sale, dispensing or transportation of liquor as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Shane Brown, Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s director of disaster management, said this decisive action was indicative of the stern consequences facing individuals disregarding the regulations published as part of the national disaster proclamation.

“We would like to appeal to clergy and funeral directors and families to ensure that no more than 100 people are present at church or funeral services.

“We are working closely with the police to ensure that compliance is enforced. No exceptions will be tolerated,” Brown said.

