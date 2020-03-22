Covid-19: Elective surgeries cancelled at state hospitals in Gauteng

Other measures include:

— The Out Patient Department (OPD) will reduce the number of patient visits by using an appointment system

— Thuthuzela Health Care Centre services to be extended beyond providing Forensic Services.

— Increase the number of chronic patients to be linked with Centralised Chronic Medical Dispensing and Distribution (CCMDD), and patients to be provided with three months' supply of medication, and repeat scripts for six months.

“Government also reminded the public of the restrictions imposed on visiting hours in facilities. Only two people per patient will be allowed, with one person per patient for no more than 15 minutes.”