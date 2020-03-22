South Africa

Covid-19: Elective surgeries cancelled at state hospitals in Gauteng

22 March 2020 - 14:52 By TimesLIVE
Gauteng hospitals will not schedule elective surgeries from March 22, 2020
Image: 123RF/Dario Lo Presti

All elective surgeries have been cancelled and separate areas for patients with flu-like symptoms are to be identified at Gauteng health facilities.

This was announced on Sunday as the provincial government strengthens its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Other measures include:

— The Out Patient Department (OPD) will reduce the number of patient visits by using an appointment system

— Thuthuzela Health Care Centre services to be extended beyond providing Forensic Services.

— Increase the number of chronic patients to be linked with Centralised Chronic Medical Dispensing and Distribution (CCMDD), and patients to be provided with three months' supply of medication, and repeat scripts for six months.

“Government also reminded the public of the restrictions imposed on visiting hours in facilities. Only two people per patient will be allowed, with one person per patient for no more than 15 minutes.”

