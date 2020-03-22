Grants for elderly, disabled to be paid earlier to counter spread of Covid-19

Sassa will pay social grants for the month of April to the elderly and people with disabilities from March 30 and 31.

Other beneficiaries will be able to access their grants from April 1.

The earlier payment of grants for the elderly and disabled is in response to the state of national disaster announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on March 15 to counter the spread of coronavirus.

Among measures announced by Ramaphosa was a ban on any gathering of more than 100 people to encourage social distancing.