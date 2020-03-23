Five planes from high-risk countries landing at OR Tambo on Monday

Five aircraft from high-risk countries were scheduled for landing at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday, the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has confirmed.

SA's three main international airports — OR Tambo, Cape Town and King Shaka — received at least 20 aircraft from high-risk countries on Friday as a ban on passengers travelling by air from high-risk countries took effect.

Friday was the first day of the implementation of the ban introduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The implementation of the ban followed the gazetting of regulations to direct the prohibition of embarkation and disembarkation of foreign citizens from South Korea, Italy, Spain, Iran, Germany, the US, the UK, France and China.

Since the travel ban announcements, some airlines have already started cancelling their scheduled flights and have notified the affected passengers accordingly, said Acsa.