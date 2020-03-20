Acsa implements travel ban on air passengers from high-risk countries

“Since this morning the airport has received 14 aircraft, which are being met by Port Health Services for regulated health assessments. The department of home affairs' immigration services and the SA Police Service are also part of the integrated team,” said Airports Company SA (Acsa) in a statement.

It said the disembarkation of foreign nationals from high-risk countries was suspended at the airport until further notice.

Acsa said this meant the aircraft would be grounded at the airport until they could return to their country of origin.

Since the travel ban announcements, some airlines have already started cancelling their scheduled flights and have notified the affected passengers accordingly, said Acsa.

“Acsa regrets any inconvenience caused to both crew and travellers on the first day of the implementation of these travel restrictions. However, minimising the spread of Covid-19 for all nationalities is being prioritised,” it added.

Announcing the regulations on Wednesday, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said SA citizens and permanent residents were allowed to disembark and would go through a rigorous medical assessment by Port Health Services.

Mbalula said the exception to this rule of disallowing foreign nationals would be diplomats serving in SA. He said they would be treated the same as returning SA citizens.