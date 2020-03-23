Punters queue outside Durban casino to beat boredom amid Covid-19 restrictions

“We will be respecting the principle of social distancing when assisting you. Please can we ask you to help us by keeping a 1-2 metre distance,” read a sign.

People waiting outside told TimesLIVE they were more than happy to queue while they shuffled their way into what one of them called "hell".

“When I am at home I’m bored so I don’t mind sitting in this line because I have nothing better to do,” said one gambler who did not want to be named.

“This is for our safety so I support it. I really don’t mind the wait. I just got here,” said another.

Both women said they were not too concerned about being in public spaces.

Tsogo Sun managers said their dealers who handle chips and cards were following strict sanitation protocols, and they encourage punters to use sanitisers when gambling.