South Africa

Punters queue outside Durban casino to beat boredom amid Covid-19 restrictions

23 March 2020 - 17:40 By Lwandile Bhengu
People queue on chairs placed one to two metres apart outside Durban's Suncoast Casino while waiting to gamble as only 100 people at a time are allowed to enter.
People queue on chairs placed one to two metres apart outside Durban's Suncoast Casino while waiting to gamble as only 100 people at a time are allowed to enter.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Punters are queuing outside Durban's Suncoast Casino, in line with rules that prohibit gatherings of more than 100 people as a result of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“In the wake of the announcement on the restriction of public gatherings, Suncoast has implemented measures to limit the number of guests on its casino floors to 100,” said the casino.

On Monday about 30 people queued on chairs placed about a metre apart outside the casino floor, waiting to try their luck inside.

“We will be respecting the principle of social distancing when assisting you. Please can we ask you to help us by keeping a 1-2 metre distance,” read a sign.

People waiting outside told TimesLIVE they were more than happy to queue while they shuffled their way into what one of them called "hell".

“When I am at home I’m bored so I don’t mind sitting in this line because I have nothing better to do,” said one gambler who did not want to be named.

“This is for our safety so I support it. I really don’t mind the wait. I just got here,” said another. 

Both women said they were not too concerned about being in public spaces.

Tsogo Sun managers said their dealers who handle chips and cards were following strict sanitation protocols, and they encourage punters to use sanitisers when gambling.

