South Africa

Six arrested after police seize AK47 rifles, stolen cars in KwaThema

23 March 2020 - 19:42 By ERNEST MABUZA
Some of the weapons confiscated by the police from a house in KwaThema, Ekurhuleni, on Monday.
Image: SAPS

Police arrested six suspects and also seized a number of rifles, including seven AK47s, and four stolen vehicles during a joint operation in KwaThema, in Ekurhuleni, on Monday.

Acting Gauteng police commissioner Maj-Gen André Wiese commended the work of the police and Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department members in foiling a potentially violent robbery.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said police acted on information of a stolen vehicle and pounced on a house in KwaThema on Monday.

There they found two white Mercedes-Benz vehicles and a Ford Kuga.

"Upon searching the vehicles and premises, police recovered seven AK47 rifles, two other high-calibre rifles, explosives and ammunition of different firearms," said Masondo.

Masondo said the police then went on a manhunt for the suspects. "The search paid off when six suspects were arrested within the vicinity after they were found with two more pistols and a VW Polo."

He said preliminary investigations have indicated possible linkage of the suspects and their vehicles to robbery cases.

It was also discovered that the two Mercedes-Benz vehicles were reported stolen in Jeppestown in Johannesburg and Sunnyside in Pretoria.

"Further investigations will be conducted to establish other linkages of the suspects, the vehicles, as well as the firearms to previous violent crimes."

