South Africa

Convicted child rapist Bob Hewitt to be released on parole

24 March 2020 - 14:15 By Devon Koen
Former tennis star and child rapist Bob Hewitt has been granted parole after serving three and a half years of his six-year sentence. File picture
Image: Alon Skuy

Former tennis icon and convicted child rapist Bob Hewitt has been granted parole.

Once a major name on the international tennis circuit Hewitt, 80, was convicted in March 2015 of raping two teenage tennis pupils and sexually assaulting a third in the 1980s and 1990s, while he was their coach.

Hewitt was sentenced to six years in prison in May 2015 but was jailed only in September 2016 after an unsuccessful constitutional court appeal, reports HeraldLIVE.

After serving just three and a half years of his sentence, Hewitt will be released on parole on April 24 after his hearing on Tuesday.

The parole board found that Hewitt was eligible for parole and that he had a solid support system at home should he be released.

Hewitt's parole comes with stringent conditions. These were not immediately available.

Speaking to The Herald after the announcement, a lawyer for one of Hewitt's victims, Tania Koen, said the matter could still be taken on review but this would be up to the victims.

"I have always prepared them that at some point in time [Hewitt] would get parole. Although not entitled to it, he is still eligible," Koen said.

