Covid-19: Tracing of infected people to be ramped up with business support

SA's public health management programme will be supported by business to significantly increase screening, testing, contact tracing and medical management as a critical imperative.

This is according to Business Unity SA (Busa), in reaction to the imminent lockdown to counter the spread of Covid-19. It comes into effect at midnight on Thursday.

Busa said the Solidarity Fund announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday “will contribute in a meaningful way to support the vulnerable in this time of need”.

“Funds received from corporate and other entities, like stokvels, as well as willing and able individuals, and the international community, will drive social cohesion. Funds will be directed towards mitigating the spread of Covid-19 and caring for South Africans whose lives have been severely disrupted over recent weeks.