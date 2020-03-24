Seven coronavirus myths debunked

Pressure is mounting on governments to contain coronavirus and punish those who spread false information about it.

Co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma last week introduced Disaster Management Act regulations. They allow the government to impose a fine or jail sentence on those who share misinformation about Covid-19.

Here are seven myths about the coronavirus, as well as facts verified by the WHO and Unicef:

Myth 1: Wearing a mask offers protection from the coronavirus

Fact: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has cautioned that face masks should only be worn by health-care professionals or individuals taking care of patients diagnosed with Covid-19. This ensures the protection of a health-care provider by preventing the spread of the virus should the patient sneeze or cough.

Myth 2: Covid-19 can be transmitted through blood

Fact: Covid-19 is a respiratory disease, which means it can only be spread if the sick person releases droplets of saliva when they sneeze or cough. It is not found in blood. Unicef says Covid-19 can also be transmitted if a person touches their face without washing their hands after touching contaminated objects.

Myth 3: Certain temperatures kill the coronavirus

Fact: The WHO has debunked misinformation that the coronavirus thrives in cold weather conditions and dies when it is hot. It warned against taking extremely hot showers to “kill” the virus as this can only cause further harm. It says the normal human body temperature stays between 36 and 37°C, regardless of external factors such as the weather or taking extremely hot baths or showers.