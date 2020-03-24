South Africa

'Delete all traces of those Mabena comments': Mzansi responds to SANDF on streets of SA

Mzansi: 'SANDF ain't here to play'

24 March 2020 - 08:00 By Jessica Levitt
SANDF members are here and ready to implement SA's lockdown.
Image: GroundUp/Ashraf Hendricks

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night announced a national lockdown for 21 days. He said the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) had been deployed to “support the SA Police Service in ensuring that the measures we are announcing are implemented.”

Images of military staff around the country went viral ahead of Ramaphosa's speech.

WATCH | Hilarious clips of soldier Mabena who keeps disappointing

'Mabena, please disappoint me again, I knew it, Mabena.'
News
9 months ago

On Twitter, the SANDF said it had mobilised ahead of the president's announcement and appealed for calm.

As the military becomes a common sight to many, Twitter has been filled with anecdotes and advice for South Africans.

The lockdown starts at midnight on Thursday.

