'Delete all traces of those Mabena comments': Mzansi responds to SANDF on streets of SA
Mzansi: 'SANDF ain't here to play'
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night announced a national lockdown for 21 days. He said the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) had been deployed to “support the SA Police Service in ensuring that the measures we are announcing are implemented.”
Images of military staff around the country went viral ahead of Ramaphosa's speech.
On Twitter, the SANDF said it had mobilised ahead of the president's announcement and appealed for calm.
The SANDF would like to confirm that the soldiers seen in Johannesburg is part of the SANDF's mobilisation phase as part of normal preparations for support to Government and it is not a deployment as speculated. The SANDF would like to appeal to the public to remain calm.— SA National Defence Force (@SANDFCorpEvents) March 23, 2020
As the military becomes a common sight to many, Twitter has been filled with anecdotes and advice for South Africans.
The lockdown starts at midnight on Thursday.
Don’t be the funny guy walking up to the SANDF with your phone trynna trend referring to them as Mabenas— Culprit (@CulpritEnter) March 24, 2020
#21daysLockdown All those who made fun off Mabena brace yourself his coming for u all🤣🤣 Zizo jiki izinto... SANDF has no time for negotiations.. pic.twitter.com/DixJxNAX9M— Tshepo Makananise (@TmMakananise) March 24, 2020
“I’m going to buy airtime”— IG: To_tha_Max7 🇿🇦 (@Teddy_Bankx) March 23, 2020
Also me seeing SANDF #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/K2adlLmk2D
Who wants to try the #phoyisa challenge on the #SANDF ? pic.twitter.com/TIXBMlDb5U— Viperr.dj 🍥 (@DjViperr) March 23, 2020
Since y'all wanted a friendly match with THE SANDF, this is your chance from Thursday midnight to challenge them #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/RD1S9cNKIT— ♥ EMIN∃M♥ (@EMKEM_Mike) March 23, 2020
The SANDF is not trained to negotiate with you for hours like SAPS , so if they say stay at home... i would suggest yoh stay at home. #SANDF#lockDownSouthAfrica#COVID19SouthAfrica #cyrilramaphosa— uMimi😍 (@Michelle_Molekw) March 23, 2020