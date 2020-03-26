South Africa

Eskom expects no load-shedding as demand drops during lockdown

26 March 2020 - 19:25 By ERNEST MABUZA
Eskom says it expects to keep the lights on during the national lockdown.
Eskom says it expects to keep the lights on during the national lockdown.
Image: 123RF Eskom

Eskom does not expect to implement load-shedding during the Covid-19 national lockdown, which is to start on midnight on Thursday.

“Demand for electricity has dropped by more than 6,000MW on Thursday afternoon, with further demand reduction anticipated during the lockdown,” Eskom said in a statement.

Eskom said to protect the integrity of the system, it had started taking some generation units off the grid.

These units are available to return to service at short notice should the need arise.

Eskom said it had to postpone the “philosophy maintenance” model for the duration of the lockdown as it had to keep the number of workers on site to a minimum.

The “philosophy maintenance” model entails servicing of generation units in strict adherence to prescribed maintenance schedules.

“We have instead shifted the focus to carrying out short-term maintenance and other repairs to optimise the generation units to meet the rising demand after the lockdown.

Eskom said unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 9,116MW at 4.15pm on Thursday and planned maintenance outages were at 5,279MW.

“Eskom advises that as an essential and critical services supplier, some of its personnel are exempt from the provisions of the lockdown. As such, we do not expect any impediments to the generation and supply of electricity during this period.”

Eskom said its suppliers, particularly the coal mines, logistics suppliers and those supplying the parts and maintenance services at its power stations, will be able to operate during the lockdown.

MORE

WATCH | Frenzy of booze buying before lockdown

After the announcement that the sale of alcohol would be prohibited during the 21-day lockdown, South Africans queued outside bottle stores to stock ...
News
5 hours ago

Mantashe expects Eskom to keep the lights on for 21-day lockdown

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe says Eskom is expected to keep the lights on during the nationwide lockdown even though some of ...
Politics
1 day ago

Eskom hopes to keep lights on during Covid-19 lockdown, but no promise

Eskom says it cannot guarantee that there will be no load-shedding during lockdown
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Ladysmith Covid-19 patient arrested for not self-quarantining, 27 contacts ... South Africa
  2. SA's Covid-19 cases rise to 554 South Africa
  3. This is who is exempt from national lockdown - and what will be closed South Africa
  4. Covid-19 cases jump to 709 in SA South Africa
  5. No selling of alcohol at all during lockdown - Bheki Cele South Africa

Latest Videos

Lockdown loaded: International and local travel
No dogs walks, no alcohol, limited transport: Ministers clarify #21DayLockdown
X