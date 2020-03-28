South Africa

Northern Cape cops bust duo with drugs on first day of lockdown

28 March 2020 - 12:16 By TimesLIVE
Two men were bust with drugs in the Northern Cape on the first day of the lockdown.
Image: Supplied

Two men were bust with drugs by Northern Cape police on the first day of the nationwide lockdown, police said.

They said members of the De Aar Public Order Policing Unit (POP), Visible Policing, K9 Unit and Emthanjeni Municipal Traffic were conducting a vehicle checkpoint (VCP) on the N10 road to Britstown on Friday when they stopped a vehicle with two males who were driving to Groblershoop from Cape Town via Hanover.

“Upon searching the vehicle, a total of 499 Mandrax tablets were found packed in small plastic bags. The members confiscated the drugs, estimated to have a street value of R39,920.

“Both suspects, aged 39 and 41, were arrested and are expected to appear before court soon. The police investigation continues,” police said.

