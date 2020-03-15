South Africa

Seven arrested as R4m in drugs seized at OR Tambo airport

15 March 2020 - 14:58 By Naledi Shange
Cops have uncovered drugs worth over R4m and arrested seven suspects in various operations at the OR Tambo International Airport.
Police stationed at the OR Tambo International Airport arrested seven people and seized drugs worth over the R4m between February 16 and March 13, police said on Sunday.

Col Brenda Muridili said cocaine and heroin were among the drugs seized.

“In the latest incident, on March 13 2020, a passenger connecting from Dubai to Namibia was intercepted and cocaine to the estimated value of R1.2m was found in his luggage. He will be appearing in the Kempton Park magistrate's court on Monday,” said Muridili.

The others who were arrested were found in possession of drugs.

“[They] were caught with the drugs in their luggage or wrapped around the body or in some instances, the scanners at the airport detected foreign objects in their stomachs and they were found to have swallowed the drugs,” said Muridili.

Police were opposing bail.

