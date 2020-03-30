Court allows engineer to pursue claim against Free State government after car crash

A mechanical engineer, injured when he allegedly swerved to avoid driving over a trench on the Odendalsrus Road in the Free State in 2014, has been allowed to continue to bring his claim to court.



Matutuzela Ndlovu had missed the deadline by five months to comply with section 3 of the Institution of Legal Proceedings against Certain Organs of State Act 40 of 2002. The section required him to, within six months from the date on which the debt became due, serve his claim on an organ of state...