He is 82, but should never be accused of being old
It started like any grand opening, with a co-ordinated programme and speeches — until an octogenarian, dressed in boxer shorts, a blue striped shirt, red bow tie and monocle, jumped into the fountain with a kayak.
“I just wanted to enjoy myself,” 82-year-old Des James told TimesLIVE.
James is a resident at the Widenham Retirement Village on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.
His unexpected act of paddling in the newly erected fountain drew much excitement among guests at the event earlier this month.
Very quickly, James's 20-year-old grandson, Christopher, jumped in the back of his kayak, and other residents hiked up their skirts and joined in.
“I was in the sea scouts as a teenager. That was the last time I got into a kayak,” James said.
Christopher said his grandfather asked him to hop on, so he did.
“You can tell by the picture that I don’t kayak because I fell off once I got in,” he said.
He said his grandfather's stunt came as no surprise.
“He is a pretty fun guy and has a lot of fun in the retirement village.”
Widenham Retirement Village project coordinator John Webster said there was laughter and excitement when James jumped into the fountain.
“Things happen spontaneously,” he said.
He said James had borrowed the kayak from another resident, Angus Pyke.
Pyke made headlines last year when he brought sunshine to residents by taking his paddle-ski into his backyard when heavy rain lashed the area.
The 72-year-old — wearing swimming trunks and a summer hat — paddled in the Umkomaas estate.
He said it was a lighthearted protest against the water accumulating in his backyard.