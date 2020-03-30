He is 82, but should never be accused of being old

It started like any grand opening, with a co-ordinated programme and speeches — until an octogenarian, dressed in boxer shorts, a blue striped shirt, red bow tie and monocle, jumped into the fountain with a kayak.

“I just wanted to enjoy myself,” 82-year-old Des James told TimesLIVE.

James is a resident at the Widenham Retirement Village on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

His unexpected act of paddling in the newly erected fountain drew much excitement among guests at the event earlier this month.

Very quickly, James's 20-year-old grandson, Christopher, jumped in the back of his kayak, and other residents hiked up their skirts and joined in.

“I was in the sea scouts as a teenager. That was the last time I got into a kayak,” James said.