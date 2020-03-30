Limpopo records first Covid-19 recovery, Sekhukhune only district with no positive cases

The first person to test positive for Covid-19 in Limpopo has been cleared of the coronavirus and is ready to be integrated back into society after spending time in quarantine.

This is according to health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba, who applauded the 28-year-old doctor who contracted the virus after his return from Europe, and immediately self-isolated after testing positive.

“This must also give hope to the community to say, if we do what is right, we can contain the spread of this disease,” said Ramathuba.

The province now has 12 confirmed cases excluding the recovered case.

Ramathuba said of all the cases, Limpopo had only one case suspected to be a local transmission. However, further investigations would ascertain if this remained a fact.

A breakdown of the cases per district in the province was recorded as follows:

WATERBURG — Currently, leading with six cases. Three of these are a Western Cape family who travelled to Europe and upon return self-quarantined and isolated at a farm Waterburg. The other three are a Japanese national who travelled home, an Australian national who also travelled home, and a Zimbabwean national who recently arrived in SA.