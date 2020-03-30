Vuvuzelas, cheers and banging of pots for essential workers

Residents in Parkhurst, Johannesburg, who didn't get the memo, heard clapping and cheering from their neighbours that lasted for about 15 minutes on Sunday evening.

In Sea Point in Cape Town, residents came out onto their balconies to join the celebrations, regardless of the fact that many were unaware why they were cheering.

These joyous sounds will be heard during the remainder of the lockdown as a way to show appreciation and acknowledge the hard work of health-care professionals and rubbish collectors amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our frontline 'soldiers' need cheering on” said Twitter user Cooltheplanet07, saluting all those who have been risking their lives to save others.