Vuvuzelas, cheers and banging of pots for essential workers
Persistent blowing on vuvuzelas, appreciative cheers and banging of pots and pans have been heard across neighbourhoods in SA as we enter day four of the national 21-day lockdown.
Why are people making noise? What’s with the Vuvuzela sounds around Parkhurst?— Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) March 29, 2020
Residents in Parkhurst, Johannesburg, who didn't get the memo, heard clapping and cheering from their neighbours that lasted for about 15 minutes on Sunday evening.
In Sea Point in Cape Town, residents came out onto their balconies to join the celebrations, regardless of the fact that many were unaware why they were cheering.
These joyous sounds will be heard during the remainder of the lockdown as a way to show appreciation and acknowledge the hard work of health-care professionals and rubbish collectors amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Our frontline 'soldiers' need cheering on” said Twitter user Cooltheplanet07, saluting all those who have been risking their lives to save others.
Our front line 'soldiers' need some cheering on. It's happening all over the world. To ALL the brave men, women and their families we salute you for risking your lives everyday to save people's lives. Thank you.— West Lee (@Cooltheplanet07) March 28, 2020
With this nightly 7pm appreciation cheer, residents plan to honour those considered to be essential workers, and who are exempt from working from home. This is their way of thanking them for their services and to encourage them to stay strong.
A camera-shy Holly and residents of Parkhurst Rd, clapping, whooping and banging pots and pans for #NHS workers. It was emotional! @ololn11 #clapforNHS pic.twitter.com/dadtKvdvIA— Mrs Pochettino (@katedurcan1) March 26, 2020
During the Covid-19 pandemic that has already claimed two lives in SA and infected 1,280 people, South Africans continue to spread the rainbow nation spirit in the hope we will overcome the pandemic.