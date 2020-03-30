South Africa

Vuvuzelas, cheers and banging of pots for essential workers

30 March 2020 - 13:51 By Andisiwe Michelle May
Many South Africans are cheering from their homes at 7pm every night to honour and thank health-care professionals and other essential service workers during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Image: Andisiwe Michelle May

Persistent blowing on vuvuzelas, appreciative cheers and banging of pots and pans have been heard across neighbourhoods in SA as we enter day four of the national 21-day lockdown.

Residents in Parkhurst, Johannesburg, who didn't get the memo, heard clapping and cheering from their neighbours that lasted for about 15 minutes on Sunday evening.

In Sea Point in Cape Town, residents came out onto their balconies to join the celebrations, regardless of the fact that many were unaware why they were cheering.

These joyous sounds will be heard during the remainder of the lockdown as a way to show appreciation and acknowledge the hard work of health-care professionals and rubbish collectors amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our frontline 'soldiers' need cheering on” said Twitter user Cooltheplanet07, saluting all those who have been risking their lives to save others.

With this nightly 7pm appreciation cheer, residents plan to honour those considered to be essential workers, and who are exempt from working from home. This is their way of thanking them for their services and to encourage them to stay strong.

During the Covid-19 pandemic that has already claimed two lives in SA and infected 1,280 people, South Africans continue to spread the rainbow nation spirit in the hope we will overcome the pandemic.

