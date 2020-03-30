South Africa

Man arrested for biting, stabbing cop

30 March 2020 - 07:01 By Iavan Pijoos
Officers from Ikageng near Potchefstroom in North West arrested a man after he bit and stabbed one officer while being searched. File photo.
A 29-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly bit and stabbed a police officer during a crime prevention operation over the weekend.

Police spokesperson Capt Sam Tselanyane said officers from Ikageng near Potchefstroom in North West were patrolling on Saturday when they came across the man.

He was stopped and searched and was found in possession of a laptop. The man told officers the laptop belonged to his friend.

“A further search was conducted on the suspect, and he was found to be in possession of a knife. It was at that point that the suspect tried to flee, but he was swiftly, apprehended,” Tselanyane said.

The man bit and stabbed an officer on his hands during a scuffle, Tselanyane said, before being overpowered and arrested.

The alleged attacker is expected to appear in the Potchefstroom magistrate’s court on Monday for stolen property and assault charges.

