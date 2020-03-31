Office of the chief justice warns of fraudulent use of Mogoeng's name

The office of the chief justice (OCJ) has warned the public about an individual using chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's name to scam unsuspecting victims.

The office said the person was targeting people with the aim of soliciting large sums of money by claiming to be Mogoeng. This was being done via e-mails being sent from the address executiveheadoffice@gmail.com and text messages from a 064 cellphone number.

The office said neither the chief justice nor the OCJ were linked to that e-mail address or to the person claiming to be part of the OCJ.

Potential victims were urged to report any communication from the bogus e-mail address or cellphone number to the police.

“Any person who suspects that they are being scammed by someone claiming to be a judicial officer or an official of the OCJ is requested to contact the OCJ for verification.”

The public should send their requests to enquiries@judiciary.org.za.