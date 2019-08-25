Judge who ruled against Public Protector falls victim to fake Twitter account

The Office of the Chief Justice has warned the public about a fake Twitter account purported to belong to Gauteng high court Judge Sulet Potterill.

“Judge Potterill does not have a Twitter account nor has an account been created for her by the Office of the Chief Justice,” spokesperson for the judiciary Nathi Mncube said in a statement.

Last month, Potterill interdicted Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from enforcing the remedial actions of her report on the SA Revenue Service’s so-called rogue unit.

In that judgment, Potterill called the remedial action “vague, contradictory and/or nonsensical”.

This is the third such warning issued by the Office of the Chief Justice about parody Twitter accounts.

The office issued such warnings after fake Twitter accounts purported to be those of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo surfaced on social media.