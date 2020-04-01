South Africa

'It won’t be easy': Soweto family on burying gogo under lockdown rules

01 April 2020 - 13:13 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Acting social development MEC Panyaza Lesufi, right, visited the family of Ellen Mbhele in Soweto on Tuesday. Her granddaughter Phumzile Kheswa, centre, spoke to journalists on behalf of the family.
Image: Sunday Times/Alon Skuy

The family of pensioner Ellen Mbhele, who collapsed and died before collecting her social grant in Pimville, Soweto, on Monday, says it will not be easy to adhere to lockdown rules when burying their loved one.

The regulations do not permit gatherings of more than 50 people and prohibit the sale of alcohol.

In many townships after funerals mourners observe a practice known as “after tears” to celebrate the life of the deceased. Groups of people usually gather to music while some consume alcohol.

Mbhele’s granddaughter Phumzile Kheswa said funeral arrangements were under way and the family was taking precautions.

She said they had contacted police, were sourcing an attendance register and had already purchased sanitisers in bulk but were grappling with the limit on attendance numbers.

“We are going to try to stick to 50 people but it’s going to be hard because we’re black people,” she told the media on Tuesday.    

Family spokesperson Vusi Meshack Mbongane said the burial would be on Friday.

He said while preparations were ongoing the family was still reeling from images and information circulated on social media about Mbhele’s death.  

“Get your facts straight and verify information immediately before publishing ... these things are hurtful.”

Mbongane said Mbhele had lived alone as her husband was dead. The family blamed no-one for her death.

“God allowed her to wake up, bath, drink her high blood pressure pills, take a taxi and get off, cross to the other side and only then she felt tired ... we really think it was time,” he said.  

Gauteng acting social development MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the family and assured them of government support to ensure Mbhele had a dignified send-off.

He said the department had also offered the family counselling.  

