Travel agents lash out over stranded passengers, while SA man in Malaysia hopes for flight

On Wednesday, Huysamen described the news from Pandor as amazing.

“But I think the announcement still precedes actual motions which will allow us to get home. We are trying to keep up to date with all progress, but as of right now we still can't get on a plane,” said Huysamen.

He said he and Nunn were able to get to Doha, Qatar, only if they could prove a way out of Doha.

“So we are keeping an eye on developments, and if something becomes available we will be on the first flight we can,” Huysamen said.

Huysamen, however, took comfort in Pandor's announcement that priority would be given to those who were stranded at airports and sleeping on the floors.

“I saw that we are close to the top of the priority order so I really hope it materialises,” Huysamen said.

Though Huysamen was cautiously optimistic about Pandor's announcement, Asata took exception to Pandor's statement calling on travel agents not to “exploit” travellers and asking travel agencies not to use it for “profit making”.

Asata said there were growing tensions between the global agency community and airlines with regards to refund money that airlines were holding, switching off refund platforms from agents and forcing “vouchers” for assumed future travel.

Asata said the airline was in effect holding on to the ticket monies without being able to fulfil the service purchased. It said this then placed travellers in the position where another ticket must be purchased.

“Travel agents have been stuck in the middle, trying to secure funds from airlines to pay their customers,” De Vries said.

He said SAA had confirmed that it has “deactivated” refunds and was allowing alternatives for travellers that include use of a current ticket, extending the ticket validity or nominating an alternative traveller.

“We are working with our international trade association partners to call for strong action against airlines which are flouting the law by withholding refunds due following the cancellation of flights,” De Vries said.