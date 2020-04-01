Travel agents lash out over stranded passengers, while SA man in Malaysia hopes for flight
A South African, who found himself in no man's land at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia last week because of a Covid-19 lockdown, has cautiously welcomed SA's plans to repatriate South Africans stranded overseas.
This comes as the Association of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata) has hit back at government assertions that travel agents are allegedly forcing travellers to “buy another ticket when they are already a holder of a ticket to travel”.
“There is absolutely no question that South African travel agents have been exemplary in these unprecedented times, which have left them with no income for the foreseeable future and very little support from the airline community which is holding the monies that have been paid over for tickets not flown,” said Otto de Vries, Asata CEO.
On Tuesday, international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor announced that the government was moving to help with the repatriation of hundreds of citizens who have been stranded across the globe as a result of coronavirus travel restrictions.
Capetonian Allan Huysamen and fellow South African Allister Nunn from Johannesburg found themselves stuck at the airport from March 25, because of a lockdown imposed by South Africa, which banned all flights to SA.
They could also not stay in Malaysia because that country imposed a lockdown, which refused entry to non-Malaysians.
On Wednesday, Huysamen described the news from Pandor as amazing.
“But I think the announcement still precedes actual motions which will allow us to get home. We are trying to keep up to date with all progress, but as of right now we still can't get on a plane,” said Huysamen.
He said he and Nunn were able to get to Doha, Qatar, only if they could prove a way out of Doha.
“So we are keeping an eye on developments, and if something becomes available we will be on the first flight we can,” Huysamen said.
Huysamen, however, took comfort in Pandor's announcement that priority would be given to those who were stranded at airports and sleeping on the floors.
“I saw that we are close to the top of the priority order so I really hope it materialises,” Huysamen said.
Though Huysamen was cautiously optimistic about Pandor's announcement, Asata took exception to Pandor's statement calling on travel agents not to “exploit” travellers and asking travel agencies not to use it for “profit making”.
Asata said there were growing tensions between the global agency community and airlines with regards to refund money that airlines were holding, switching off refund platforms from agents and forcing “vouchers” for assumed future travel.
Asata said the airline was in effect holding on to the ticket monies without being able to fulfil the service purchased. It said this then placed travellers in the position where another ticket must be purchased.
“Travel agents have been stuck in the middle, trying to secure funds from airlines to pay their customers,” De Vries said.
He said SAA had confirmed that it has “deactivated” refunds and was allowing alternatives for travellers that include use of a current ticket, extending the ticket validity or nominating an alternative traveller.
“We are working with our international trade association partners to call for strong action against airlines which are flouting the law by withholding refunds due following the cancellation of flights,” De Vries said.