South Africa

Limpopo fisherman ‘eaten by crocodile’

02 April 2020 - 07:55 By Iavan Pijoos
The remains of 31-year-old Nephawe Rabelani were found in a Limpopo river on Wednesday.
The remains of 31-year-old Nephawe Rabelani were found in a Limpopo river on Wednesday.
Image: SAPS

The remains of a 31-year-old fisherman were found floating in the Levubu River after he was allegedly attacked by a crocodile, Limpopo police said on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the remains of Nephawe Rabelani were found on Wednesday.

It was alleged that Rabelani, from Tswinga village, outside Thohoyandou, was fishing with a group of other people when he was allegedly seen being grabbed and dragged into the water by a crocodile, said Mojapelo.

The incident happened on Monday at around 6pm.

Police investigations are continuing.

MORE:

‘Spiritual leader’ drowns while searching for missing boy, 12

A 'spiritual leader' drowned in the OIifants River after promising community members he would find a missing teenager, who was swept away on December ...
News
2 months ago

Fisherman discovers body in Olifants River

The remains of an unidentified person have been recovered after being spotted by a man fishing along the Olifants River in Limpopo on Sunday.
News
3 months ago

WATCH | Battling crocodiles and bureaucrats: life at Lepelle River

Elias Seloma stands on the banks of the Lepelle River, a stone's throw from his village of Elandskraal in rural Limpopo, scanning the murky water for ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Covid-19 claims life of stellar SA medical scientist Prof Gita Ramjee South Africa
  2. Covid-19 claims life of 46-year-old Durban teacher South Africa
  3. Men arrested in Cape Town for 'trying to dump three bodies' into the sea South Africa
  4. Zweli Mkhize on extending the lockdown, flattening the curve & more testing South Africa
  5. FNB's three-month payment holiday, R100m for Covid-19 pandemic relief Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
Covid-19 screening and testing rolled out in Alexandra
X