Sundowns stalwart Anthony Laffor issues warning to those who have written him off

Mamelodi Sundowns stalwart Anthony Laffor is chomping at the bit to get back into action after successful knee surgery.

The 35-year-old Liberia international was on the brink of stepping back onto the field when the coronavirus pandemic brought an abrupt halt to the season — and he is warning that those who have written him off should do so at their peril.

Laffor, who won two league titles with SuperSport United and four since joining Sundowns to jointly hold the South African record of championship medals, had an operation to fix the knee injury that plagued him for several seasons and limited his appearances on the pitch.

“I was offered a new two-year contract and at the same time we agreed with the club to go and fix the problem,” he told TimesLIVE.