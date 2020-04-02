LOCKDOWN | Move over #I'mStaying, Mzansi is planning to #StayInReachOut
Following the success of the #ImStaying movement, another social outreach Facebook group has been started to help all those in need during the 21-day lockdown.
The #ImStaying group was started in September last year and has attracted about 1.1-million members. Its founder, Jarette Petzer, said the group's purpose was to change the narrative in SA from the “constant doom and gloom, and more towards gratitude, love, respect and understanding”.
Now Katleho Makhalemele wants to make a similar change with his group #StayInReachOut.
The group was started this week and its purpose is to challenge Mzansi to stay indoors during the Covid-19 lockdown but “maintain important human connections”.
“You are challenged to 'stay in' but also 'reach out'. This initiative aims to maintain important human connections while we are social distancing at home. How are you reaching out to other people?” the group's description reads.
Katleho encouraged every member of the group to identify a personal circle of contacts and commit to reaching out to them regularly.
“It’s never been more important to check in with people and show them that you care.”
Member Caroline Halton did her bit and posted a workout video on the group to encourage all those in lockdown to stay fit.
“There has never been a greater need to reach out. The #StayInReachOut initiative challenges us all to reach out to people while staying in,” she told her audience, adding her group-themed workouts were “great for the wobbly bits”.
#stayINreachOUT challenges us all to reach OUT to others while we are forced to stay IN. I’m nominating you all to join...Posted by Caroline Halton on Thursday, April 2, 2020