Hundreds detained in Zimbabwe for breaking lockdown rules

Police have detained hundreds of people for contravening regulations imposed for the 21-day lockdown in Zimbabwe — with a journalist facing up to a year in jail.

While Thursday's figures have not yet been released, information minister Monica Mutsvanga said that 185 people were arrested on Wednesday, mostly shebeen operators or patrons of those shebeens.

“Citizens continue to struggle in practising social distancing,” she said.

Sources from police in Bulawayo told TimesLIVE that about 200 people were arrested on Thursday.

Freelance journalist Nunurai Jena, 55, was charged with contravening section 11(a) of the Public Health (Covid-19), Prevention, Containment and Treatment (National Lockdown) Order 2020, and with disorderly conduct as defined in section 41(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

He was arrested while making a video recording of some police officers who were manning a checkpoint set up long the Chinhoyi-Chegutu highway road.