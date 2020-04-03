Children donate groceries to locked down street hawkers in Maritzburg

Across the country street hawkers have been prohibited from trading during the national lockdown.

“It is hard for everyone but for them it’s harder,” says Sibongumusa Zuma. He organised children to donate groceries to 10 street vendors in Dambuza, Pietermaritzburg, with help from local businesses.

“We are living with them and we see them hustling every day,” said Zuma. “After the president’s announcement we sat down and discussed how we can assist them. We decided that we can buy them food. It’s not enough, but it will make a difference.”

“They are not registered and they will not be compensated by the government. Their businesses are not operating … At the moment they are not getting money. They are forced to stay at home and their families have to eat,” Zuma told GroundUp.