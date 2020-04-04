Experts call for mediators to ease tensions created by soldiers and officers during lockdown

“It’s vital that core groups of people, who are skilled and trained in mediation and education are put in place to engage communities, with the police and military acting in a supporting role.”

De Klerk said while the assaults looked petty, they eroded people’s dignity.

“They are completely disproportionate to the punishments citizens could have been given, which includes warnings.”

He warned that while the police and military were there to ensure compliance so the infection curve was flattened, it would not take much for the growing animosity, which was under the surface, to boil over, “especially if these assaults continue to escalate”.

Sean Tait, African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum director, said government should have looked for options instead of the immediate militarising of the lockdown.

“The virus is here and the infection numbers are increasing, but this is a public health issue. The first approach should not have been calling in security forces when there are other health response options available.

“Government should have looked to other countries which have dealt successfully with other outbreaks and learnt from them. Health education campaigns, as with Ebola, are crucial in stopping Covid-19.

“Government should have approached this from a human rights perspective. The current approach has thrown the SANDF and SAPS into an unprecedented environment, which potentially carries huge risks around proper checks and balances and command and control systems.”

He said with challenges around security forces abusing their powers and infringing on citizens' rights dialogue was urgently needed.

“Parliament's policing and defence committees must be out conducting oversight and keeping the executive in check in terms of ensuring the lockdown is properly policed.”