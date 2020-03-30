Defence minister slams soldiers for punishing civilians during lockdown

The defence department has condemned the use of violence on civilians by soldiers deployed to enforce Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said in a statement that the department had noted allegations of abuse by members of the defence force.

She said a message was sent by President Cyril Ramaphosa – the commander-in-chief of the SANDF – warning the soldiers that they should not use excessive force against citizens, regardless of the level of provocation they may face.