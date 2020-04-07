'His hatred for alcohol is too personal': Mzansi weighs in on Bheki Cele's comments on alcohol ban extension

With the national lockdown on its 12th day, Cele told City Press that alcohol sales should be shut down even after the lockdown.

“My first prize would be that we shut down alcohol, but I know we cannot do that. Nothing tells me that taking alcohol will make life easier.

“For SA, alcohol has not been the only issue when it comes to regulations relating to the Covid-19. Murder has gone down in SA. Even in the butcher of the republic, the Western Cape, murder numbers have really gone down. The impact of the reduction of alcohol has had an impact on ordinary crime, especially violent crime.”