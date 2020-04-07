South Africa

'His hatred for alcohol is too personal': Mzansi weighs in on Bheki Cele's comments on alcohol ban extension

07 April 2020 - 09:18 By Unathi Nkanjeni
On Monday, the police minister had tongues wagging on social media, following his latest comments on the ban of alcohol sales in SA.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

People of Mzansi are experiencing a shortage of alcohol during the 21-day lockdown period and the last thing they want to hear is police minister Bheki Cele gloating over the prohibition – LOL!

With the national lockdown on its 12th day, Cele told City Press that alcohol sales should be shut down even after the lockdown.

“My first prize would be that we shut down alcohol, but I know we cannot do that. Nothing tells me that taking alcohol will make life easier.

“For SA, alcohol has not been the only issue when it comes to regulations relating to the Covid-19. Murder has gone down in SA. Even in the butcher of the republic, the Western Cape, murder numbers have really gone down. The impact of the reduction of alcohol has had an impact on ordinary crime, especially violent crime.”

On Sunday, TimesLIVE reported that Cele also said rape, assault, hijackings and robbery cases had dropped significantly during the nationwide lockdown.

“Murder cases dropped from 326 to 94; rape cases dropped from 699 to 101; cases of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm dropped from 2,673 to 456; and trio crimes dropped from 8,853 to 2,098,” Cele said in a statement.

However, on social media, Cele's alcohol ban extension comments left a bitter taste for some while others agree with him.

Here is a snapshot of what tweeps said:

