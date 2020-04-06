WATCH: LOL! Somizi pokes fun at Mzansi's lockdown alcohol struggles

With the national lockdown on its 11th day and all sales of liquor and cigarettes prohibited, the feisty “tell it like it is” media personality shared a special message to people who were struggling without a regular supply of booze.

Taking to Instagram, SomG shared a video of himself in a bubble bath singing a song that mentions police minister Bheki Cele and the ban on the sale of alcohol.

While many thought he was sympathising with them for not having enough alcohol stashed away, Somizi gave his song a twist revealing he has no such struggles.

Cava this hilarious video from your fave: