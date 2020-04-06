WATCH: LOL! Somizi pokes fun at Mzansi's lockdown alcohol struggles
Whuuu shem! Somizi is SO wrong to poke fun at the people of Mzansi who are experiencing a shortage of alcohol during the 21-day lockdown period.
With the national lockdown on its 11th day and all sales of liquor and cigarettes prohibited, the feisty “tell it like it is” media personality shared a special message to people who were struggling without a regular supply of booze.
Taking to Instagram, SomG shared a video of himself in a bubble bath singing a song that mentions police minister Bheki Cele and the ban on the sale of alcohol.
While many thought he was sympathising with them for not having enough alcohol stashed away, Somizi gave his song a twist revealing he has no such struggles.
Cava this hilarious video from your fave:
Since the outbreak of Covid-19, Somizi has been vocal about staff members at shops not wearing masks and gloves, expressing concerns about their health.
“I'm leaving Pick n Pay right now and I just asked the management why the staff aren't wearing masks and gloves. They said they were told that if they want masks they must buy for themselves.
“It's not only for me but for them as well, for their safety. They are exposed more than anybody else. This is bulls**t.”
Pick n Pay spokesperson Janine Caradonna told TshisaLIVE the retailer was doing everything in its power to protect its staff and fight the spread of coronavirus.
“Pick n Pay is taking all necessary action to fight the spread of coronavirus. We are requiring our staff to uphold stringent personal hygiene, including frequent and proper hand washing. We are also making hand sanitisers readily available for staff and customers in our stores.