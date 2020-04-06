POLL | SA lockdown- Do you still have enough cigarettes & alcohol?

As the SA lockdown hit day 10, many South Africans took to social media to share how they are coping since the sale of some products have been banned for the 21-day period.

TimesLIVE reported that police minister Bheki Cele has reiterated government's decision not to allow the trading of alcohol and cigarettes, which have both been deemed as non-essential items.

Cele was responding to reports that the Western Cape had relaxed rules on the sale of cigarettes.

“There is no province that has a special dispensation out of the regulations that have been signed by the minister," Cele said.