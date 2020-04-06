POLL | SA lockdown- Do you still have enough cigarettes & alcohol?
As the SA lockdown hit day 10, many South Africans took to social media to share how they are coping since the sale of some products have been banned for the 21-day period.
TimesLIVE reported that police minister Bheki Cele has reiterated government's decision not to allow the trading of alcohol and cigarettes, which have both been deemed as non-essential items.
Cele was responding to reports that the Western Cape had relaxed rules on the sale of cigarettes.
“There is no province that has a special dispensation out of the regulations that have been signed by the minister," Cele said.
“If it is not in the national regulations, it is not allowed to happen. For now, cigarettes are not sold. That includes the Western Cape.”
Here is a glimpse into the views shared on Twitter:
All I am saying as a township Boy. And being home during the lockdown , and how desperate peole are for alcohol 🍺. Anarchy will erupt soon. our people don’t only drink , but it is part of their recreation and entertainment in townships. @CyrilRamaphosa— Leie_57 (@eddieleie) April 5, 2020
It's not going well emotionally. At all. But since the sale of cigarettes is banned during lockdown, nothing to do but get through it. I may not survive with my sanity intact.— JꕔNE 🦄 (@atrophicgalaxy) April 5, 2020
For the first time during this lockdown I haven’t had alcohol!— The Tweets Of A Lonely Guy (@RossNur) April 5, 2020
We stand with President Cyril Ramaphosa in banning the selling of cigarettes during lockdown. Any reckless move will increase the spread of the virus in Squatter camps, people share one cigar.— clement mangena (@clement_mangena) April 5, 2020
I've finished the alcohol I stocked up with and sales of alcohol is not allowed during this lockdown because it was not deemed an essential commodity 😩😩😩— Lil' Ma (@lilmatohbahdt) April 5, 2020
@CyrilRamaphosa We ask that this cigarette ban be scraped during lockdown soon you will have to arrest 80% of your population as this will turn ugly soon people will take what they need dont think you have enough jail space— junaid (@juns26) April 5, 2020
Alcohol to me during the lockdown 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/10uqOXPqly— Manqoba Mthethwa (@Khobi_11) April 5, 2020
Am I the only person who hasn’t had a drop of alcohol during lockdown 😅— 𝖊 𝖒 🦦 (@emxjp) April 5, 2020
Can someone ask Ndosi what on earth he has against alcohol, this is making the lockdown even more miserable ekubeni isinyisa already....why can’t I get a beer during my food run....asinayo nentsangu le kengoku...#Covid19SA #BhekiCele— M’Sthathu (M3) (@IamMM_Mazwi) April 5, 2020