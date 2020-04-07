Show me lockdown activities and I'll shave my head, principal tells pupils
Hillcrest Primary School pupils are living every kid's dream as they have the power to make their principal shave his head.
In an unusual move on Tuesday morning, the school challenged its pupils to post photographs of their activities during the lockdown on Facebook by 4pm.
Just two hours into the challenge, the target of 100 photographs of different activities - from creative art projects to baking hot cross buns - was reached, and principal Raj Kemraj was preparing to shave his head.
Boys, girls, moms and dads... We are challenging YOU... Post 100x different activities ON this post by 4pm tomorrow...Posted by Hillcrest Primary School on Monday, April 6, 2020
The school's spokesperson Juno Botha said Kemraj was a sport about it.
"We at Hillcrest Primary are always looking for ways to engage our children in learning activities during lockdown, and fortunately our principal is always up for a challenge so we thought to get him involved, even though we aren't at school. We thought along the lines of the egg challenge - get so many comments and egg your principal but we are all social distancing so he offered to rather shave his head," she said.
She said parents and pupils were always game too.
Parents posted photographs of their children riding their bicycles at home, painting a picture, swimming, baking and playing with Legos.
"It is so awesome to see how our parents and children are engaging with each other, which we can see through all the posts coming in, and the creative ways our parents are entertaining their children. We also get to see them engaging in school work set by their teachers," Botha said.