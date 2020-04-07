Show me lockdown activities and I'll shave my head, principal tells pupils

The school's spokesperson Juno Botha said Kemraj was a sport about it.

"We at Hillcrest Primary are always looking for ways to engage our children in learning activities during lockdown, and fortunately our principal is always up for a challenge so we thought to get him involved, even though we aren't at school. We thought along the lines of the egg challenge - get so many comments and egg your principal but we are all social distancing so he offered to rather shave his head," she said.

She said parents and pupils were always game too.

Parents posted photographs of their children riding their bicycles at home, painting a picture, swimming, baking and playing with Legos.

"It is so awesome to see how our parents and children are engaging with each other, which we can see through all the posts coming in, and the creative ways our parents are entertaining their children. We also get to see them engaging in school work set by their teachers," Botha said.