South Africa

Show me lockdown activities and I'll shave my head, principal tells pupils

07 April 2020 - 12:24 By NIVASHNI NAIR
Hillcrest Primary School, west of Durban, issued a challenge to pupils and parents, and if they won their principal would shave his head.
Hillcrest Primary School, west of Durban, issued a challenge to pupils and parents, and if they won their principal would shave his head.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

Hillcrest Primary School pupils are living every kid's dream as they have the power to make their principal shave his head. 

In an unusual move on Tuesday morning, the school challenged its pupils to post photographs of their activities during the lockdown on Facebook by 4pm.

Just two hours into the challenge, the target of 100 photographs of different activities - from creative art projects to baking hot cross buns - was reached, and principal Raj Kemraj was preparing to shave his head.

Boys, girls, moms and dads... We are challenging YOU... Post 100x different activities ON this post by 4pm tomorrow...

Posted by Hillcrest Primary School on Monday, April 6, 2020

The school's spokesperson Juno Botha said Kemraj was a sport about it. 

"We at Hillcrest Primary are always looking for ways to engage our children in learning activities during lockdown, and fortunately our principal is always up for a challenge so we thought to get him involved, even though we aren't at school. We thought along the lines of the egg challenge - get so many comments and egg your principal but we are all social distancing so he offered to rather shave his head," she said. 

She said parents and pupils were always game too.

Parents posted photographs of their children riding their bicycles at home, painting a picture, swimming, baking and playing with Legos.

"It is so awesome to see how our parents and children are engaging with each other, which we can see through all the posts coming in, and the creative ways our parents are entertaining their children. We also get to see them engaging in school work set by their teachers," Botha said. 

MORE

Mzansi Lockdown Marathon is still going strong with 11,000 entrants

More than 11,000 South Africans are taking part in the country's biggest lockdown marathon without leaving their homes or their yards.
News
3 hours ago

UNITED APART | SA keeping fit & more in our Apr 6 lockdown highlights video

Here's what SA is getting up to during the coronavirus lockdown
Lifestyle
23 hours ago

Lesson for parents: You will still have to pay private school fees

Pupils at most of the country’s private schools are receiving lessons online during the lockdown, but their tuition fees will not be reduced.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | KZN newlyweds arrested for breaching Covid-19 regulations South Africa
  2. South Africans shocked by Prophet Bushiri asking followers for money during ... South Africa
  3. Covid-19: Household screenings begin as experts warn about false picture of ... News
  4. This is who is most likely to die from Covid-19: Wuhan researchers Sci-Tech
  5. Can SA's decades-old vaccine regime work in our favour against Covid-19? South Africa

Latest Videos

Lockdown serenade
One month of Covid-19 in SA: Here’s how it spread and affected millions
X