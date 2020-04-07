Lifestyle

Pitch a tent in your living room and get ready as Splashy Fen goes online

07 April 2020 - 15:10 By Nivashni Nair
A scene from one of SA's most eclectic music festivals, Splashy Fen, in 2019. This year's event has been postponed.
Image: Al Nicholl

The Splashy Fen music festival has been postponed to September.

However, fans of the popular outdoor festival can still get a piece of the action this week without heading to the southern Drakensberg, where the event usually takes place every year.

Attendees are even being encouraged to pitch tents in their bedrooms or lounges during the national lockdown.

“The Splashy Fen music festival was meant to take place this weekend from April 9 to 11. As a result of Covid-19 and the national lockdown, the festival has moved to September 2020,” confirmed festival director Stuart Berry.

“In place of this weekend's meant-to-be festival, we have decided to offer our fans a little piece of Splashy Fen from the safety and comfort of their own homes,

“By streaming a virtual festival, we are able to bring music and entertainment to our fans.”

Berry said over 120,000 people have shown interest in the virtual festival via the event's social media pages.

“Splashy Fen would not be Splashy Fen if it was not for the fans. The Lockdown Live is just a small way that we can show our gratitude. Besides, it brings us absolute joy to be able to do what we love, even in these very trying times: that is, bring world-class music and entertainment to our fans,” he said.

#splashytentchallenge is coming to your home! Set your tent or camp up this weekend during our LOCKDOWN Live broadcast,...

Posted by Splashy Fen Festival on Monday, April 6, 2020

“An upside is that even those who could not make the original festival date get to enjoy this virtual festival over the Easter weekend, from anywhere in the country.

“It’s a first for Africa, and we are extremely proud.

“What we do ask is that if anyone is able to, we will be setting up a donation line on our social media pages for people who can make a contribution to all the performers who have little to no income over the lockdown period.”

The online festival is free. Fans can tune in live on the Splashy Fen website or via YouTube.

READ MORE:

