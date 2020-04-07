Pitch a tent in your living room and get ready as Splashy Fen goes online

The Splashy Fen music festival has been postponed to September.

However, fans of the popular outdoor festival can still get a piece of the action this week without heading to the southern Drakensberg, where the event usually takes place every year.

Attendees are even being encouraged to pitch tents in their bedrooms or lounges during the national lockdown.

“The Splashy Fen music festival was meant to take place this weekend from April 9 to 11. As a result of Covid-19 and the national lockdown, the festival has moved to September 2020,” confirmed festival director Stuart Berry.