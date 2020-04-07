South Africa

Brace yourself - snow predicted for Easter weekend

07 April 2020 - 17:09 By Suthentira Govender
SnowReportSA has predicted possible light snow for parts of the Drakensberg over the Easter weekend.
Image: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

It may be time to dust out your winter woolies.

A “light dusting” of snow fell over the Hex River mountains in the Western Cape on Tuesday and possible snowfall has been predicted for parts of the Drakensberg over the Easter weekend.

SnowReportSA's Richard Le Sueur said sub-zero temperatures were expected “at higher elevations over parts of the country in the next 24 hours, and a light dusting of snow has been reported on the Hex River mountains ... as per our previous forecast”.

“Snow is still on the horizon for the tail-end of the Easter weekend.”

Last year snow fell over parts of SA during Easter.

“It is important to note that this is an advanced forecast and the data tends to be volatile early in the season,” added Le Sueur.

Updates will be posted on SnowReportSA's Facebook page closer to the time.

He reminded people that “travelling to see the snow is prohibited” during the lockdown.

