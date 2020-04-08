South Africa

Second school in Soshanguve damaged by fire

08 April 2020 - 07:38 By Iavan Pijoos
Emergency services said the administration block at Soshanguve High School was on fire from around 4:30am on Wednesday.
A second school in Soshanguve north of Pretoria has been damaged by fire, emergency services said.

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the administration block at Soshanguve High School was on fire from about 4.30am on Wednesday.

Mabaso said the admin block was badly damaged.

“The call was initially received as municipal offices in block FF on fire, but firefighters were redirected by the SAPS after finding the municipality offices not on fire.”

The fire has since been extinguished.

Mabaso said firefighters could not detect any signs of a break-in and had to force open the gates and the doors of the building to gain entry.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Department of education spokesperson Steve Mabona said a statement would be issued soon.

On Monday, an admin block at Amogelang Secondary School in Soshanguve was set alight.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi said members of the community said they had heard a loud bang which sounded like an explosion coming from the school. Subsequently, a fire broke out in the administration block.

The extent of the loss is still to be determined.

