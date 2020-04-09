SA lockdown extended by two more weeks
South African president Cyril Ramaphosa announced an extension to the nationwide lockdown on April 9 2020. Speaking in Pretoria, the president said that while there is evidence that the lockdown has helped in the fight against Covid-19, an additional two weeks is needed to continue efforts to reduce new infections.
SA's lockdown has been extended by two weeks.
President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Thursday night.
“After careful consideration of the available evidence, the national coronavirus command council has decided to extend the nationwide lockdown by a further two weeks beyond the 21 days,” he said.
He said the decision was not taken lightly.
“This evening I stand before you to ask you to endure even longer. I have to ask you to make even greater sacrifices so that our country may survive this crisis,” he said.
Ramaphosa said that there had been 1,934 cases of Covid-19 across SA.
“Simply put,” said Ramaphosa, “if we end the lockdown too soon, or too abruptly, we risk a massive and uncontrollable resurgence of the disease. We risk reversing the gains that we have made over the last few weeks, and rendering meaningless the great sacrifices that we have all made.
"We did not take this decision to extend the lockdown lightly. As your president, I am mindful of the great and heavy burden this will impose on you. I am keenly aware of the impact this will have on our economy. But I know, as you do, that unless we take these difficult measures now, unless we hold this course for a little longer, the coronavirus pandemic will ultimately come to our country."
This is a developing story.