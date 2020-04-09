SA lockdown extended by two more weeks

SA's lockdown has been extended by two weeks.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Thursday night.

“After careful consideration of the available evidence, the national coronavirus command council has decided to extend the nationwide lockdown by a further two weeks beyond the 21 days,” he said.

He said the decision was not taken lightly.

“This evening I stand before you to ask you to endure even longer. I have to ask you to make even greater sacrifices so that our country may survive this crisis,” he said.