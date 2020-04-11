Joburg has more than 400 confirmed Covid-19 cases, Tshwane 90

In a statement, the department said Gauteng has recorded 801 cases since the outbreak was confirmed in the country in March.

''The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases for Gauteng is 801 as of April 10 2020, with the number of recoveries 157. Of the confirmed Covid-19 cases, 86 people are currently hospitalised in both public and private hospitals, with 10 in the intensive care units in various facilities,'' the department said.

As of Saturday morning, the numbers in Gauteng districts were:

Johannesburg 446

Tshwane 90

West Rand 12

Sedibeng 6

Ekurhuleni 120

Unallocated 127

The province has had three out of 24 confirmed deaths nationally.