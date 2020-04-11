South Africa

Joburg has more than 400 confirmed Covid-19 cases, Tshwane 90

11 April 2020 - 10:25 By Batandwa Malingo
Johannesburg has 446 cases of Covid-19.
Image: 123rf.com/Felix Lipov

Johannesburg has more than half of the Covid-19 cases confirmed in Gauteng.

This was revealed by the provincial department of health on Saturday morning.

In a statement, the department said Gauteng has recorded 801 cases since the outbreak was confirmed in the country in March.

''The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases for Gauteng is 801 as of April 10 2020, with the number of recoveries 157. Of the confirmed Covid-19 cases, 86 people are currently hospitalised in both public and private hospitals, with 10 in the intensive care units in various facilities,'' the department said.

As of Saturday morning, the numbers in Gauteng districts were:

  • Johannesburg 446
  • Tshwane 90
  • West Rand 12
  • Sedibeng 6
  • Ekurhuleni 120
  • Unallocated 127

The province has had three out of 24 confirmed deaths nationally.

