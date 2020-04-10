South Africa

80% of the Western Cape's Covid-19 cases are in Cape Town

10 April 2020 - 17:21 By Orrin Singh
Western Cape premier Alan Winde said that, as of Friday, Cape Town had recorded 440 confirmed Covid-19 cases.
Western Cape premier Alan Winde said that, as of Friday, Cape Town had recorded 440 confirmed Covid-19 cases.
Image: Reuters

About eight of every 10 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Western Cape have been recorded in Cape Town.

In a statement Western Cape premier Alan Winde said that, as of Friday, the city had recorded 440 confirmed Covid-19 cases out of the overall 545 cases in the province. The figures differed from those given by health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, who said there had been 451 confirmed cases in the province.

The majority of such cases have been recorded in the western and southern parts of Cape Town.

The province had also recorded three new deaths.

Winde said at least 31 people had been admitted to hospital, 12 of who were in ICU.

He sent his condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased.

“Today, we are also saddened to announce another three deaths in the province — a 63-year-old male, a 79-year-old male and a 47-year-old male. This brings the total number of deaths in the Western Cape to six,” he said.

Winde called on the public to continue to obey the rules of the lockdown over the long weekend and further reminded residents that police, law enforcement and traffic services would be enforcing regulations on the province's roads.

He said a total of 12,376 people had been screened in the province, of who 852 were referred for testing.

“We will not be conducting community screening over the long weekend, but will be scaling up screening and testing from Tuesday. Communities where screening will be rolled out next week will be announced later this weekend,” he said.

MORE

WATCH | R600,000 repairs for Cape Town 'refugee church' before Easter

A 100-year-old oil painting was destroyed and the organ damaged during refugees' five-month stay in the Cape Town Central Methodist Mission.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | From the scene of attempted 'hit' on Cape Town attorney William Booth

Well-known Cape Town criminal lawyer William Booth survived what appeared to be an assassination attempt on Thursday morning by two unknown males ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Cape Town couple host wedding in their backyard with cardboard guests

Dan Mace and his fiancee Gabi Esterhuizen got hitched in their backyard with cardboard guests and a friend officiated through a video call
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Local scientists claim breakthrough that could help find Covid-19 vaccine South Africa
  2. Pay R3m or retract! Scare for Joburg dad who accused Spar of hiking prices Consumer Live
  3. Police investigate picture of female officers 'posing with alcohol' South Africa
  4. WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses SA on Covid-19 South Africa
  5. 'His hatred for alcohol is too personal': Mzansi weighs in on Bheki Cele's ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Lockdown reloaded: SA extends Covid-19 lockdown by two weeks
From the crime scene: Cape Town attorney survives attempted hit
X